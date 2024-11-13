Soldiers captured group of occupiers: "This one shit himself, f#ck. F#cking shitteds!". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers captured a group of occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video with the "trophies" on social media. At least four Russians can be seen in the video. One of the occupiers had his trousers shitted.
Warning: Strong language!
