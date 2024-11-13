ENG
Soldiers captured group of occupiers: "This one shit himself, f#ck. F#cking shitteds!". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured a group of occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video with the "trophies" on social media. At least four Russians can be seen in the video. One of the occupiers had his trousers shitted.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Soldiers of 225th SAB captured surviving Russian stormtrooper. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) hostages (615)
