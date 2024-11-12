Soldiers of 225th SAB captured surviving Russian stormtrooper. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 225th separate assault battalion destroyed the enemy assault group and captured the surviving occupier.
According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the occupier's surrender was posted by the fighters on their social media page.
"Replenishment of the exchange fund is one of our priorities. But capturing can go wrong at any time and requires double caution. Here is a rare footage of the process of capturing a Russian who was left alone from the entire assault group," the soldiers said in a commentary.
