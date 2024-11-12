ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11621 visitors online
News Video War
10 376 2

Soldiers of 225th SAB captured surviving Russian stormtrooper. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 225th separate assault battalion destroyed the enemy assault group and captured the surviving occupier.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the occupier's surrender was posted by the fighters on their social media page.

"Replenishment of the exchange fund is one of our priorities. But capturing can go wrong at any time and requires double caution. Here is a rare footage of the process of capturing a Russian who was left alone from the entire assault group," the soldiers said in a commentary.

Watch more: Captured Russian soldier about "disabled assault team": "If you don’t sign contract, you have to assault with wounds". VIDEO

Author: 

hostages (616)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 