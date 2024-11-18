ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11406 visitors online
News Video War
12 726 18

Occupier shaking with remains of his legs after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO 18+

A video of a successful kamikaze attack by a Ukrainian drone operator on a Russian stormtrooper has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the Russian trying to avoid the attack. However, the drone attack was accurate and the occupier's legs were blown off by the explosion.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupier’s torso lies on battlefield next to his head. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) elimination (4978) drones (2321)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 