Occupier shaking with remains of his legs after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO 18+
A video of a successful kamikaze attack by a Ukrainian drone operator on a Russian stormtrooper has been posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the Russian trying to avoid the attack. However, the drone attack was accurate and the occupier's legs were blown off by the explosion.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
