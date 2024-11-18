ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11406 visitors online
News Video
3 743 24

Zelenskyy inspected construction of defense facilities in Donetsk region: Most of planned has already been arranged. VIDEO

During his visit to the Donetsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspected the construction of fortifications and held a meeting on the region's life support.

He said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Zelenskyy: There is staffing crisis in state institutions due to losses in war

"Security is a priority. Today I have seen the progress of construction of defensive structures. Most of the planned facilities have already been arranged. I am grateful to everyone involved in this important work," the Head of State stressed.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy came to Pokrovsk and visited the soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade.

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6374) Donetska region (3654) fortifications (71)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 