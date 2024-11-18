A Russian priest read a parting word to the occupiers from the 810th Separate Marine Brigade about their allies from the DPRK.

He ordered not to listen to speeches about atheism from the North Korean military, as Russian soldiers would be "punished by God" for this.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

"Korean comrades, unbelievers in God, have arrived. They brought illness and atheist sins. The Lord is punishing them for this and also punishing us for taking them into our home," says the ROC priest.

