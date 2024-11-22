Enemy armoured vehicle flies into air after detonation of munition. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk sector, an enemy armoured vehicle was blown to pieces after an ammunition detonation.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the powerful explosion was posted on social media.
"Detonation of the ammunition of a Russian armoured vehicle that was immobilised after hitting a mine, after the arrival of an FPV drone in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk region. Aerial reconnaissance footage from the 414th Separate Airborne Brigade of the 'Magyar Birds'," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
