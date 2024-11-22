Border guards of "Revenge" brigade destroyed 4 enemy tanks with drones over last day. VIDEO

Soldiers of the border commandant's office of reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial systems "Phoenix", which operates in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroyed 4 enemy tanks over the last day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

Since the beginning of November alone, the fighters of the Company of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems Phoenix of the "Revenge" brigade have hit almost 250 occupiers, 160 of whom are irreplaceable losses. The bombers and FPV drones hit 10 tanks, 1 BM-21 Grad, 2 self-propelled guns, 16 units of other armoured vehicles, 256 units of auto-motor vehicles, 40 ammunition and fuel depots, 2 boats, almost 25 cannons and mortars.

