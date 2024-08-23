Border guards destroy enemy machine gunner, ammunition depot and MT-12 cannon in Donetsk region with night drone drops. VIDEO
Last night in the Donetsk region, fighters of the RUBAK (company of strike unmanned aerial system) "Phoenix" of the "Revenge" offensive brigade eliminated an enemy machine gunner, destroyed a ammunition depot and an MT-12 cannon.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the unit's telegram channel.
"The occupier with a machine gun tried to shoot down our drones at night, but joined his eliminated compatriots. In addition, the UAV operators managed to destroy the enemy's MT-12 cannon and a field ammunition depot.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password