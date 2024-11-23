Destruction of occupier by drone drop on left bank of Kherson region. VIDEO

A Russian occupier from the 205th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was spotted and destroyed on an island on the left bank of the Kherson region.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The result of the work of the 126th Separate Tank Brigade together with the 39th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade.

