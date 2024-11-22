Statement about presence of DPRK military on territory of Kharkiv region is not true - OTG "Kharkiv"

The Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group has denied the presence of North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction.

This was reported by the press service of the OTG "Kharkiv", Censor.NET reports.

"We would like to inform you that the statement about the presence of DPRK soldiers in the Kharkiv region is not true. The person who is the primary source of this information is not an official speaker of the OTG "Kharkiv" and commented on the operational situation outside his competence," the statement said.

The OTG added that the operational situation in the Kharkiv direction has not changed significantly, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of Russian occupation forces.

On November 22, Nazarii Kishak, commander of a combined unit of the 153rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, said that DPR fighters fighting on the side of the Russian Federation were spotted in the Kharkiv direction of the front.