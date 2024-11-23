Know-how at front: drone gun shoots enemy infantry hiding in landings in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the area of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, the enemy regularly conducts assault operations. This time, he attempted to break through with infantry in several directions. And in the area of our 3rd Mechanised Battalion, the occupiers used an armoured group packed to the brim with infantry. The convoy was "met" by units of attack UAVs of the Separate Presidential Brigade - Chimeras, Bulava and NOVA.

The entire convoy was completely destroyed, the vehicles were burnt to ashes, and many of the occupiers were killed. Those who managed to escape from the damaged vehicles were killed by mortars, FPV drones and drops, as well as the know-how of the Bulava unit - a drone assault rifle, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Destruction of occupier by drone drop on left bank of Kherson region. VIDEO