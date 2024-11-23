ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4085 visitors online
News Video War
11 962 37

Kamikaze drone operator attacks Russian invader right in buttocks. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Rarog battalion of the 24th separate mechanised brigade named after King Danylo Halytskyi attacked several Russian infantrymen with kamikaze drones.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: US, Europe and Ukraine have stronger cards than Putin thinks - Sikorski

Author: 

Russian Army (8877) liquidation (2329) 24th separate mechanized brigade (79)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 