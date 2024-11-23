ENG
National Guard destroyed enemy tanks, guns, howitzers, and attacked hideouts of Russian UAV operators. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" destroyed enemy tanks, guns and howitzers with kamikaze drones. The soldiers also attacked enemy UAV operators' shelters and hideouts and eliminated Russian infantrymen.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

