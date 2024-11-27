Soldiers of 810th Brigade of Russian Naval Forces, being captured, ask their fellow citizens not to go to war in Ukraine. VIDEO

In the Kursk region, Russian marines from the 810th Separate Brigade of the Russian Navy decided to "celebrate" Marine Corps Day in an unusual way - by being captured by the Ukrainian defence forces. During the fighting, a group of Russian invaders were captured. The Ukrainian defenders demonstrate humanity and respect for international norms even towards those who came to our land with war.

This was reported in the telegram channel Operatyvnyi ZSU, Censor.NET informs.

