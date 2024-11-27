Head of Sumy RMA Artiukh canceled military exemption for employees of critical infrastructure utilities - Konotop Mayor Semenikhin. VIDEO

In the next two days, on 28-29 November, all employees of critical infrastructure utilities are to be mobilised in Sumy region. The head of the RMA, Volodymyr Artiukh, has allegedly canceled military exemption for such employees.

This was stated by the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, Censor.NET reports.

"Mr. Artiukh canceled the exemption for employees of public utilities, and moreover, he instructed the SSU to assign one person to each employee of the TCR to ensure that all employees of critical utilities (water utilities, heat generating companies, etc.) are drafted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine for tomorrow and Friday," the mayor of Konotop said.

According to him, the TCR employees called him and said that this was an instruction, so they "cannot do anything."

7 enemy drones shot down by air defence forces over Sumy region, Russians fired 8 times at border

Semenikhin called some of the decisions of the head of the RMA "stupid" and, in particular, mentioned the construction of fortifications in the Sumy region.

The mayor of Konotop says that Artiukh should be removed from office "immediately."

Semenikhin also demands that law enforcement agencies open criminal proceedings against the head of the RMA under Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Sabotage". He called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to pay attention to this situation and see "how his proteges are putting him in a hole."

It should be noted that the local media outlet 'Kordon.Media' asked the regional military administration for a comment. The press service replied that they had no information about this situation.

Last week, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the procedure for exempting employees liable for military service from mobilization. In particular, a mandatory criterion is set for private enterprises - the average salary accrued in the company for the last calendar quarter must be at least 2.5 times the minimum wage (UAH 20 thousand as of 15 November 2024). The employee being exempted from military service must also have an accrued salary of at least UAH 20 thousand.

Businesses must confirm their critical importance by the end of February and re-submit lists of employees for exemption through Diia. At the same time, the deferrals already granted on the basis of the exemption from military service will be valid only until February 28.

