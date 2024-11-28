Soldier shoots at occupier, who is approaching Ukrainian position. VIDEO

A Ukrainian soldier from the 63rd SMB used small arms to eliminate an occupier who had approached the Ukrainian Armed Forces' position.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the clash, recorded by a drone camera in the Lyman area, was published online.

"The occupiers tried to storm the positions of the 106th battalion of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade, but only one of them got to the trenches. The rest were blown away by drones. This Russian survived because the drone's warhead did not work. However, fortune did not favour him for long. Our soldiers joined the battle and fed the uninvited guest with lead peas. Donetsk region, Lyman frontline," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Soldiers of 63rd Brigade destroy enemy equipment and occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO