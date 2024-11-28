Luhansk border guards destroy occupiers’ equipment and warehouses near Kreminna. VIDEO

In the vicinity of Kreminna, Luhansk border guards' operators of attack drones inflicted serious losses on Russian occupiers' equipment, personnel and logistics.

This was reported by the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus, Censor.NET informs.

Luhansk border guards have published a video showing the effective work of the operators of the Phoenix commandant's office of the Pomsta brigade's attack drones on the positions of the Russian occupation forces.

"In Luhansk region, 8 vehicles, a boat and a petrol tanker were destroyed and damaged. 3 occupiers were killed and 4 more wounded, 2 field ammunition depots and 2 fuel and lubricants depots were burned," the statement said.

