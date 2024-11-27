Almost 1500 border guards trained under Interflex program in UK. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of 2024, nearly 1,500 Ukrainian border guards have completed the five-week Interflex training programme in the UK.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, this course is designed for recruits with little or no military experience. Instructors from the UK and other partner countries teach the basic combat skills needed to survive and operate on the battlefield.

Watch more: Russian Federation says it has captured British man, Anderson, who fought on side of Ukraine in Kursk region. British Foreign Office responded. VIDEO





What is included in the Interflex programme

The programme includes:

handling of weapons and explosive devices;

combat tactics in trenches and urban environments;

demining;

providing first aid and evacuating the wounded;

survival in extreme situations.

Read more: General Magowan: British Army ready for war with Russia on NATO’s eastern flank

Upon completion of the course, recruits receive a set of equipment: uniforms, personal protective equipment, personal gear and additional equipment for hot and cold weather.

Read more: UK’s largest bank stops processing personal payments from Russia and Belarus







What is the Interflex programme

Interflex is a multinational training mission launched by the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

For over 2 years now, the UK has been running a training programme for the Ukrainian military. The UK, together with its member states, is actively involved in training Ukrainian recruits in military affairs and engages its best instructors to teach and train the Ukrainian military for the sake of a common victory over the enemy in the east.

Border guards are trained at the facilities of the UK Armed Forces training base. The soldiers are trained by instructors from different partner countries.









