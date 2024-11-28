ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10815 visitors online
News Video War
4 156 4

Occupiers’ MTLB destroyed in Kharkiv region by throwing grenade through hatch. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 101st General Staff Protection Brigade destroyed an MTLB and several occupiers' vehicles in Kharkiv region using drone strikes.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy tried to launch another attack: The MTLB delivered their infantry to storm the brigade's positions. However, something did not go according to their plan - the assault troops were forced to retreat, and the MTLB itself was successfully destroyed by a precision grenade hit in the hatch.

As a result of this operation, several enemy cars were also destroyed.

Watch more: Occupier steps on mine and disappears into air. VIDEO

Author: 

drones (2276) Kharkivska region (417)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 