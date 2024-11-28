Occupiers’ MTLB destroyed in Kharkiv region by throwing grenade through hatch. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 101st General Staff Protection Brigade destroyed an MTLB and several occupiers' vehicles in Kharkiv region using drone strikes.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy tried to launch another attack: The MTLB delivered their infantry to storm the brigade's positions. However, something did not go according to their plan - the assault troops were forced to retreat, and the MTLB itself was successfully destroyed by a precision grenade hit in the hatch.

As a result of this operation, several enemy cars were also destroyed.

