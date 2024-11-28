Occupier steps on mine and disappears into air. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the moment when the occupier stepped on a mine was killed.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the last few steps of the Russian before his death. The explosion was powerful enough to make the invader literally disappear into air.
