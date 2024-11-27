Soldiers of 5th Brigade attack Russian tank, fortifications and dugouts in Kramatorsk direction with kamikaze drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade in the Kramatorsk direction destroyed a Russian tank, enemy fortifications and dugouts.
According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of successful combat work was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.
