Soldiers are thinking about what to do with body of eliminated occupier: "Let’s drag him into weeds," - "I will not take this f#cker. Let dogs eat him". VIDEO 18+

A video has been posted online showing two Ukrainian soldiers filming a badge on the body of a liquidated occupier, and then thinking about how to deal with the invader.

According to Censor.NET, one of the soldiers suggests dragging the Russian into the weeds to prevent him from hurting his eyes, while another, disgusted with picking him up, advises leaving him as dog food.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche! Warning: Strong language!

