Bodies of four occupiers fly high in air after car explosion. VIDEO

A video of the destruction of an enemy vehicle carrying Russian infantry was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that after the explosion, the bodies of at least four occupiers were thrown upwards by the column of fire from the explosion.

Watch more: Enemy armoured vehicle flies into air after detonation of munition. VIDEO

