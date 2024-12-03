Soldiers of 71st SRB destroyed column of enemy armored vehicles and halted mechanized attack in Kurakhove direction. VIDEO

In the Kurakhove direction, the Russian invaders sent a whole mechanized column of armored vehicles to storm the positions of the 71st Separate Ranger Brigade. Thanks to the coordinated work, the enemy was halted.

According to Censor.NET, at least four occupiers' combat vehicles were destroyed. The enemy's location was carefully monitored, and the positions were well marked, which allowed our military to act methodically, leaving the enemy no chance to manoeuvre.

