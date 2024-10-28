Soldiers of 71st SJB destroyed enemy FPV drone launch point in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy FPV drone launch point near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. The pilots of the Ukrainian Vampire drone completely destroyed the occupiers' position.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the telegram channel StratCom ZSU.

