In one of settlements of Russia, our hunters-paratroopers installed flag of Ukraine. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 71st Separate Ranger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine used a drone to install a blue and yellow flag in one of the Russian cities. This was done on the day our country celebrates Constitution Day - 28 June.

The video was released by the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russia (11989) flag (92) The 71st Jaeger Brigade (23)
