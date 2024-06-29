In one of settlements of Russia, our hunters-paratroopers installed flag of Ukraine. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 71st Separate Ranger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine used a drone to install a blue and yellow flag in one of the Russian cities. This was done on the day our country celebrates Constitution Day - 28 June.

The video was released by the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

See also: Soldiers of the 116th Brigade defeat an elite airborne brigade of the occupiers in Vovchansk. VIDEO