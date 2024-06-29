In one of settlements of Russia, our hunters-paratroopers installed flag of Ukraine. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 71st Separate Ranger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine used a drone to install a blue and yellow flag in one of the Russian cities. This was done on the day our country celebrates Constitution Day - 28 June.
The video was released by the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password