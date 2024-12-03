In December, Ukraine expects to receive air defence systems from several partners – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address in the evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects air defence systems from several partners in December.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine returned from his business trip abroad. He reported on both new agreements and the implementation of previous ones, especially on air defence. We are expecting systems from several partners in December, plus there are certain things that can be done in January for our air shield. It is important that this is implemented without any delay. Winter is a huge temptation for Russian terrorists," Zelenskyy said.

