In the Kursk sector, near Darino, Russian troops once again attempted to storm Ukrainian positions, this time under the cover of night. The infantry group moved chaotically, without proper coordination or support from equipment.

The soldiers of the Pentagon Reconnaissance and Strike Unmanned Aircraft Systems unit of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion quickly detected the enemy and covered it with heavy fire. Drone operators also joined the operation, dropping ammunition on the heads of the occupiers. The enemy infantry began to retreat, but most of the Russian soldiers were eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, the Butusov Plus telegram channel published a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers.

