Zelenskyy instructed to prepare sanctions decisions against Georgian authorities. VIDEO

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the introduction of sanctions against the Georgian authorities.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Report by the head of the DIU. Budanov reported on Russia's intentions for the near future and on the situation in Syria - how a change in the balance of power in Syria could change global circumstances. There was also a report on the situation in Georgia. And this in Georgia, of course, is not only a problem of one nation and not only of our region - how the current government in Georgia is pushing the country to obvious dependence on Russia. It is simply shameful what things are being done against their own people. And when Moscow praises this government in Georgia, it clearly shows who they are working for in Tbilisi and for whom they are roughing up protesters. Definitely not for Georgia. We are preparing our legal response and working with the Europeans and other partners on specific actions. I have instructed to prepare appropriate sanctions decisions," Zelenskyy said.