At a UN meeting, Russia's official representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, spoke about the "metamorphosis" in a Ukrainian Russian-speaking village after "two Banderovites" moved in.

According to Censor.NET, Nebenzya said that in five years, all teenagers in the village "become Banderovites and march under Nazi flags".

