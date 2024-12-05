Russia’s UN representative Nebenzya: "In Ukrainian village where everyone speaks Russian, they settle two Banderovites and in 5 years everyone there becomes Banderovite". VIDEO
At a UN meeting, Russia's official representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, spoke about the "metamorphosis" in a Ukrainian Russian-speaking village after "two Banderovites" moved in.
According to Censor.NET, Nebenzya said that in five years, all teenagers in the village "become Banderovites and march under Nazi flags".
