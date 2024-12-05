Russian draft officer promises Russian passport and trip to war in front of line of illegal migrants: "’Are there any volunteers? No. Then you are going home". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a Russian military commander campaigning for illegal migrant workers from Central Asia to become Russian citizens and go to war in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, there were no volunteers among the workers, so the agitator said that all the detainees would be deported to their homeland.
