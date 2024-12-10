Information about alleged Russian border breakthrough in Sumy region is enemy fake, - Demchenko. VIDEO

The information about the alleged Russian border breach in Sumy region is fake! The reports about the border crossing, which are being spread in media resources, are hostile disinformation that does not correspond to reality.

This was reported by the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military District Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"Currently, there is no information from the military about changes in the situation at the border, the situation is under control," said Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"We ask citizens to trust only official sources of information and not to be manipulated by the enemy, who is trying to undermine the situation in Sumy region!" the RMA emphasises.

In turn, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, also denied the information about the enemy's breakthrough on the Kyiv24 TV channel.

"This is enemy disinformation. Currently, there is no information from the military about changes in the situation at the border, the situation is under control," he said.

