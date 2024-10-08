No movement of military equipment near our border in Belarus - SBGSU

Currently, on the border of Ukraine with Belarus, border guards do not record the movement of equipment and personnel of the Belarusian army units.

This was announced at a briefing by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The situation on the border with Belarus is unchanged. We do not record any movement of equipment or personnel of Belarusian army units near our border. And Russia does not currently have enough forces on the territory of Belarus. In fact, if there are any Russians there, they are logistics and support units," the spokesman said.

However, according to him, this area remains threatening.

"We have to be prepared for any situation. That's why our forces are constantly reinforced, trained and deployed in this area," added Demchenko.

The situation is being monitored by Ukraine's intelligence units to see how the situation may change. The enemy is strong and insidious, so this area is under constant attention, said the SBGS spokesman.