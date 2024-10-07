Four Shaheds flew into Belarus at night and in morning - Belaruski Hayun

At least 4 Shaheds entered the airspace of Belarus during the night and morning of 7 October.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the analytical project "Belaruski Gayun".

It is noted that over the past night and morning, at least four Shahed-type kamikaze drones flew into the airspace of Belarus.

The first incident was recorded at 23:27, when the drone crossed the border from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine in the direction of the town of Khoiniki.

According to the monitoring group, the Shaheda then entered Belarus at 00:40, 04:06 and 08:35.

"It is known that the drone that flew into Belarus near Loiev at 04:06 circled in the airspace of Belarus for about 40 minutes and returned to Ukraine, and the return of the last Shahed, which flew in at about 08:35, has also been confirmed," the analysts added.

Read more: Lukashenko: Belarus is ready to help Ukraine in recovery after war

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 7 October, 32 Shaheds were shot down, and another 37 were lost in the area.