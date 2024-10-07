Two "Kinzhals" were destroyed, third hit near Starokostiantyniv airfield. Ukraine’s Air At night 32 Shaheds were shot down, 37 more were lost locally - Air Force

From the evening of 6 October 2024 to 8.30 a.m. on 7 October, the enemy struck Ukraine with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile, an Kh-59 guided missile, an unspecified type of missile from Kursk and Belgorod regions, and attack UAVs (launch areas: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeysk - Russia).

In the morning, the enemy attacked with three "Kinzhals"

It is also noted that at around 08.20, the enemy struck with three Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from three MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Tambov region.

According to the Air Force, in total, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked more than 80 air targets:

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces.

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

As a result of the air combat, two Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles were confirmed downed in Kyiv region and 32 enemy attack UAVs in Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

Several hits of enemy attack UAVs were recorded in the Kharkiv region near the frontline. One of the three "Kinzhals" hit near the Starokostiantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyi region.

"In addition, 37 Russian drones were lost lacally in different regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active countermeasures of electronic warfare. The information is being clarified. One UAV is in the air. Combat work is ongoing!" the statement said.

In the morning, during an air alert, the Air Force reported that the occupiers had launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv and Starokostiantyniv. Censor.NET also noted that Russian troops tried to strike Kyiv with "Kinzhals", and all enemy air targets were destroyed.