Russian troops attempted to strike Kyiv with "Kinzhals", all enemy air targets were destroyed - KCMA

On October 7 in the morning, at around 08:30, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Previously, Russian troops used Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K carriers.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko, Censor.NET informs.

He recalls that air defense was operating in the capital.

"According to preliminary data, all air targets were successfully destroyed. As a result of the missile attack, debris fell in two districts of the capital - in Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

As of this moment, there are no damages or casualties in the city. The data of the operational report is being updated," he said.

Read more: About 15 Shaheds were destroyed above Kyiv and on approaches to city, buildings in Obolon district were damaged by debris - KCMA

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of October 7, 2024, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Air defense forces are working in the capital.

Later it became known that debris fell in 2 districts of the city.