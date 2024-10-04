Lukashenko: Belarus is ready to help Ukraine in recovery after war

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has declared his alleged readiness to help Ukraine in recovery after war.

This is reported by the Belarusian media, Censor.NET informs.

According to the self-proclaimed "president," the new American government will be busy with "problems within their country and will not have time for Ukraine."

"Therefore, the leadership of Ukraine needs to get their heads in their hands and realize that they will have to rebuild the country first. With the help of people close to them, especially Belarusians," Lukashenko said.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that someone was allegedly offering him to turn away from Russia and side with Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The dictator also assured that he would not order the entry into the Russian war against Ukraine until someone comes to Minsk with "bad intentions.

