Lukashenko says he is offered to side with Ukraine in war against Russia

The dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has said that someone is allegedly offering him to turn away from Russia and side with Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus said this during the Republican Pedagogical Council, Censor.NET reports.

Lukashenka claims that he is allegedly being "thrown up proposals from outside" to "spit on this Russia" and "turn away" from it. According to him, Belarus cannot accept such proposals "by 99%".

"We are now being advised, thrown in from the outside (I am getting all this): 'Give up here, give up there'. Starting here and ending there: "Fuck this Russia, and turn your back on this Russia. Let's fight with Ukraine against Russia. And we will bring NATO troops to the border near Smolensk." It is coming to this. Today, I am receiving proposals from all sides, which we cannot accept by 99%," said the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

At the same time, the Belarusian dictator did not say who exactly was offering him the above-mentioned ideas.

He also added that the country is living in "extremely difficult times". Lukashenka also said that it was necessary to "turn" Belarus from west to east.

"We need to ensure that you are accepted in the East. Thank God, we are succeeding, but it is hard work," the illegitimate president of Belarus added.