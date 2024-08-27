Russia will eliminate 50-60 thousand troops near Pokrovsk, as it did with Bakhmut, - Zelenskyy

Russian troops continue to exert pressure in the Pokrovsk direction. In the offensive on Pokrovsk, the enemy may suffer losses of 50-60 thousand personnel.

According to Censor.NET, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum.

Zelenskyy noted that after the start of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region, the Russian advance near Pokrovsk slowed down.

"Sometimes it happens that where there are three brigades, it doesn't matter if there are three or five brigades, the main thing is who is putting pressure, and in what quantity, and what the soldiers are capable of," he explained.

According to him, Russian attack aircraft have no option but to advance because they have barrier units behind them.

They don't retreat there, they are shot when they come back. And they will press on. They need it, like the situation with Bakhmut. They will put 50-60 thousand there. You will see it, you will understand these figures very soon. This is the story. You can't just say: you are 100,000 - we are 100,000. We've already had one deal like that. I think it is wrong. And I'm glad that Chief of Staff Syrskyi thinks the same way," Zelenskyy added.

At the same time, he noted that he discusses the strengthening of the Pokrovsk direction with Syrskyi on a daily basis, as well as the Toretsk and Kharkiv directions.

Zelenskyy also noted that over the 2.5 years of war, it has become clear how to prepare such operations, who should know about them, and how many people should be involved.

"If the enemy knows at least something, and they have ears everywhere, not only in our country. And if they know anything about our actions, we will not succeed. That means there will be no chances, and we will lose a lot," the president concluded.