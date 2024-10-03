Over past day, attempts to break through Polish border from Belarus have been made more than 50 times

Over the past day, there have been more than 50 attempts to break through the Polish border from Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Podlasie Division of the Polish Border Guard.

It is noted that attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border took place in areas guarded by border posts in Lipsk, Kuznica, Krynki, Michalow, Narewka and Czeremcha. In the areas under the responsibility of the border guard detachments in Krynky and Michalów, migrants tried to get to Poland by crossing the border river Svisloch.

"The migrants, dissatisfied with the fact that they could not cross the border into Poland, attacked Polish patrols several times with stones and tree branches. No one was injured," the border guards added.

It is also reported that border guards detained a Ukrainian citizen for trying to transport three foreigners to Europe.

Polish border guards warn that organizing and assisting in illegal border crossing is punishable by imprisonment for up to 8 years. At the same time, administrative proceedings are being initiated against foreigners detained for aiding and abetting and legally residing in Poland, with a view to making a decision on their return to their country of origin. They are also banned from entering Schengen countries for a period of 5 to 10 years.

