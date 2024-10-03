Ukrainian Legion starts recruiting volunteer fighters abroad - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

The Ukrainian Legion initiative, which aims to attract Ukrainians abroad to join the Ukrainian Defence Forces, has officially started recruiting new recruits.

The first recruitment centre was opened in Lublin, Poland, at the Ukrainian Consulate. The centre is open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. daily, without a lunch break. More than a dozen employees of the centre - officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine seconded from Ukraine - will provide consultations and support in the process of registration.

"The centre has a military medical commission (MMC) consisting of doctors and medical staff with all the necessary equipment to conduct examinations and issue conclusions on fitness for service. After registration, the volunteer fighters will be trained at the training ground deployed by the Polish side," said First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk. According to him, Ukraine has provided uniforms and logistical support, while Polish partners have provided weapons and equipment.

The recruitment process is carried out through the submission of applications on the official website of the Ukrainian Legion or through consulates and embassies.

During the first days of the recruitment centre's opening in Lublin, 138 applications for interviews were received through the website and another 58 through consular offices. Once they are processed, the recruitment centre staff contact the candidates for a preliminary interview, clarification of data and job offers.

Candidates with Ukrainian passports are invited to the recruitment centre for an interview with the commander, during which the position is defined, documents are checked and a referral for a medical examination is issued. If the medical examination is successful, the volunteer fighter receives a contract signing date, usually two weeks after all checks are completed.

"After signing the contract, volunteer fighters will go to the training ground to undergo training that will last 35 days. Later, the servicemen can be sent to one of the European NATO bases for several more months to improve their skills," the Ministry of Defence said.

Detailed information on the conditions for joining the Ukrainian Legion can be found on the official website: https://legion.army.gov.ua.

As a reminder, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion is envisaged by the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Poland on 8 July.