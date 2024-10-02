Ukrainian Legion recruitment center opened in Lublin, Poland - media

On October 1, the Ukrainian Legion's recruitment center was opened in the Polish city of Lublin on the Day of Defenders.

This was reported by Radio Liberty, citing sources in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The fact that the recruitment center was opened is also confirmed by the official website of the Ukrainian Legion.

On the official website, you can find information that those wishing to enroll can do so by submitting an application on the website or by contacting the center's address: Lublin, Spokojna Street, which is the address of the Ukrainian Consulate in Lublin.

In addition, the Ukrainian Legion's website states that it is the first volunteer unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be formed from Ukrainians living abroad.

It is noted that joining the ranks of the Ukrainian Legion is carried out exclusively on a voluntary basis with the signing of a contract. This unit is being formed in Poland, and volunteers are trained by NATO instructors at the training grounds of partner countries.

Currently, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not officially comment on the information about the launch of the Ukrainian Legion recruitment center in Poland.

Recently, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the number of Ukrainians who agreed to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland was extremely small.

Ukrainian Legion in Poland

As a reminder, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion is envisaged by the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Poland on July 8.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every citizen of Ukraine who decides to join the legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that several thousand people in Poland have already registered to join the special volunteer unit Ukrainian Legion.