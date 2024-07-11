In Poland, several thousand people have registered to participate in Ukrainian Legion - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sikorski

Several thousand people living in Poland have already registered to join the special volunteer unit Ukrainian Legion.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski at the NATO Public Forum event as part of the NATO summit, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are starting to prepare the first Ukrainian brigade consisting of volunteers in Poland. We have up to a million Ukrainians of both sexes, and several thousand of them have already registered to participate in this call-up. It is interesting that many of them really want to serve and replace their compatriots, but they say: we do not want to be sent into battle without proper training and equipment," the minister said.

Sikorski noted that his country would provide training and equipment, and then the volunteers would go to Ukraine as a unit with the right to return to Poland after completing their rotation.

"If every European country did this, Ukraine would have several brigades," the Polish Foreign Minister added.

As a reminder, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion is envisaged by the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Poland on 8 July.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every citizen of Ukraine who decides to join the legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.