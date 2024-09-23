Former Irish Armed Forces Ranger Robert Deegan was killed in action for Ukraine. PHOTO

A former Irish Army Ranger, 29-year-old Robert Deegan, was killed in the battles for Ukraine against the Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Irish Times.

What is known about the fallen soldier?

It is noted that Robert Deegan, from Newbridge in Co Kildare, was fatally wounded in action for Ukraine last Thursday, although the news of his death in action came on Sunday.

It is unclear whether his remains have been recovered by the soldier's Ukrainian colleagues, although several sources in Ireland said they believe this work is still ongoing.

The newspaper writes that although Deegan did not appear to have any ties to Ukraine before the Russian invasion in February 2022, he was deeply convinced that the Russians must be defeated.

Deegan returns to the frontline in Ukraine after being wounded

Sources describe him as a very principled man who was determined to do his part and fight on the side of Ukraine, and always intended to return to the war, even after being wounded there two years ago.

In October 2022, while Deegan was driving a car in the line of duty, he was hit by an improvised explosive device. The Irishman was seriously injured, including in the face, and lost an eye as a result.

He was evacuated back to Ireland, where he underwent treatment and rehabilitation before returning to Ukraine earlier this year.

In Ukraine, he was a member of the "Stugna" Special Forces unit, which takes part in complex and dangerous missions.

In Ukraine, he was mortally wounded while covering his team's retreat from the area during fighting with Russian troops.

Volunteer from Ireland from a military family

Robert Deegan joined the Irish Armed Forces 11 years ago and was promoted to the coveted Army Rangers wing in 2017.

His father is a former member of the Armed Forces who also served in the Army Ranger Wing, and his brother is an active serviceman. Sources describe them as a highly respected military family.

Speaking at the UN Future Summit in New York yesterday, President Michael D. Higgins expressed his condolences to the family of the former Irish soldier, calling his death a "terrible tragedy".

Earlier it was reported that a volunteer from Ireland, 45-year-old Graham Dale, was killed while defending Ukraine.

