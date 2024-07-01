British volunteer and combat medic Peter Foucher was killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine from Russian invaders, Peter Foucher, a volunteer of the International Legion and a combat medic from the UK, died at the front.

According to Censor.NET, the death of the soldier was reported by the Project Konstantin charity foundation, co-founded by Foucher.

On the shield: Peter (Hasta La Vista) Foucher. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pete, our dear director and founder. Pete's unwavering dedication, boundless compassion and unrelenting commitment to Ukraine and its people left an indelible mark on the countless lives he touched. His heroism knew no bounds. He took an active part in rescuing more than 200 wounded Ukrainian soldiers, evacuating civilians from the most dangerous frontline cities, and delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of these cities," the statement reads.

What is known about the defender?

Previously, Peter lived in London, where he worked as a police officer and carpenter. In March 2022, he decided to come to Ukraine and join the fight against the Russian occupiers.

"I love you and I want to stay with you, but you are safe. But the children there are not. They need protection," Foucher told his 15-year-old daughter at the time.

He took part in the creation of a field hospital in Brovary, and later the Briton underwent several medical trainings and joined the territorial defence.

In January 2024, Peter Foucher took the oath of office and officially joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a combat medic.

Peter Foucher founded the Project Konstantin charity foundation, which was named after one of his fallen comrades-in-arms. The foundation ensures the rapid evacuation of soldiers after being injured on the battlefield.

"Pete's bravery and selflessness in the face of danger was extraordinary, and his actions will forever be etched in our hearts," the charity wrote.