Ukrainian choreographer, dancer and soldier Anton Smetskyi died in war against Russian invaders. PHOTO

The Ukrainian choreographer and soldier Anton Smetskyi died during a combat mission in the war against the Russian occupiers after returning to service for the second time, following the amputation of his leg.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a representative of the KSP Military Chaplains' Corps, Oksana Myshchyshyn.

Later, the choreographer's death was confirmed by his wife.

"I told him that victory would probably not come without him... When he was going to recruit a team, I advised him to say that everything would explode, and Muscovites would run and fuss, just like guys like... And he never complained. His only great desire was to see his wife and child. He was like a falling blazing star in the dark, impenetrable sky of human pain, illuminating everything with his life until his last moment and breath. He was remembered for a long time by all medical workers in all medical institutions, where such things are hardly possible because of the assembly line, and he touched everyone's hearts. Eternal memory to the hero," Myshchyshyn wrote.

What is known about Anton Smetskyi

Before the outbreak of the full-scale war, Anton Smetskyi collaborated as a choreographer with many Ukrainian artists, including Iryna Bilyk and Dmytro Kolyadenko.

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine: first, he joined the Kyiv territorial defence, and later he was mobilised as a sapper to the 116th separate mechanised brigade in Zaporizhzhia.

During an assault in the Zaporizhzhia sector in September 2023, he was hit by a mine and suffered a leg amputation. After undergoing prosthetics at the Superhumans centre and extensive rehabilitation, he decided to return to the frontline.

After the war, he dreamed of staging shows again and opening a children's dance school.

Read more: Former Greek-Roman wrestler Vitaliy Boliukh was killed in action for Ukraine





