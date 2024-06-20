Former Greek-Roman wrestler Vitaliy Boliukh was killed in action for Ukraine

On 12 June, Ukrainian Greek-Roman wrestler Vitaliy Boliukh was killed while performing a combat mission in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation of Ternopil.

"Sad news for the wrestling family of Ternopil. On 12 June, while performing a combat mission in the Kharkiv region, a pupil of the Greco-Roman wrestling school of the Ternopil City Council, Vitaliy Boliukh (Savych), born 21.02.1982, was heroically killed in action.

We express our sincere condolences to the parents, family and friends! Eternal memory to the Hero of Ukraine," the Federation said in a statement.

As a reminder, in May, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported that 456 Ukrainian athletes had died as a result of Russian aggression, and more than 500 sports facilities and 100 youth infrastructure facilities had been destroyed.