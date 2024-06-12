ENG
Plast member Sviatoslav Varennia was killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Plast member Sviatoslav Varennia died at the front near Chasiv Yar.

This was reported by Yurii Yuzych, Censor.NET informs.

Святослав Варення

Sviatoslav was a member of the Kyiv Plast. He worked as an economist and later developed civilian drones at Dronarium Ukraine.

The soldier was killed by a direct hit of an enemy ammunition into his dugout.

The funeral is scheduled for Friday 14 June in Kyiv. More details will follow later.

Sviatoslav's mother's card for donations: 4731219115701215

