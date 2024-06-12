Servicewoman and activist Shura Riazantseva (Yalta) died of heart failure in Zhytomyr hospital - 78th SAAR

A servicewoman of the 78th separate airborne assault regiment (SAAR), activist Shura Riazantseva (Yalta), died of heart failure in a hospital in Zhytomyr.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne Krym by the press service of the 78th SAAR.

They said that in the medical certificate provided by doctors, the cause of death was heart failure.

According to the press service, the defender was transferred to another unit. It is known that she had one day left before the transfer.

See more: Defending Ukraine, soldier Shura Riazantseva died at frontline. PHOTO

On June 11, her sister Valeria reported the death of the soldier Shura "Yalta" Riazantseva.

What is known about Oleksandra Riazantseva (Yalta)?

Shura Riazantseva is a native of Crimea. In 2014, she took an active part in the Revolution of Dignity. After the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, Oleksandra returned to her homeland, where in March 2014 she was held captive by the occupation authorities for five days.

In her civilian life, she worked as a stylist, including at Kvartal 95 Studio and on the show Orel and Reshka (Heads and Tails). She was even the personal stylist of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion, Riazantseva went to the Kyiv military registration and enlisted in a territorial defence unit. Later, she served in the airborne assault troops and also did volunteer work.

On 2 June, Oleksandra turned 40.

In 2022, Censor.NET interviewed her: Shura Riazantseva: "I used to be a stylist for the 95th Kvartal and dressed Zelenskyy. Now I only dream of riding on a tank to Crimea."

See more: Defending Ukraine, soldier Ihor Afanasiev died in Donbas. PHOTO