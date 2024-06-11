Defending Ukraine, soldier Ihor Afanasiev died in Donbas. PHOTO

On 5 June 2024, Ukrainian soldier Ihor Afanasiev, a native of the Dnipropetrovsk region, died in Donbas.

This was reported on the social network, Censor.NET informs.

What is known about the fallen Hero

As noted, Afanasiev was born on 31 October 1980. He had two degrees. He was a talented photographer and a good computer specialist, but for almost all his life he worked as an engineer at the Steel Plant in Kamianske, where he was born. He received a draft notice at work and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August 2023.

See more: Ukrainian soldier Serhii Yatsenko was killed in Kharkiv region. PHOTO



